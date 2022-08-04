PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local nonprofit organization needs the community’s help.

Rooms With A Purpose is gearing up to start its next project. The organization helps make over bedrooms for children living with life-challenging illnesses.

“Most of the children that we deal with are fighting for their lives every day,” founder Sherry Melton said. “They deal with so much more than even myself as an adult could possibly hope to deal with.”

Melton started renovating rooms in 2014. Her group is about to make over their 27th room.

They also recently received a grant from the St. Joe Foundation to fund the next four bedroom makeovers: two in Bay County and two in Walton County.

“Our next room is going to be a beach theme, and we’re set on that one,” Melton said. “But the one after that is going to be our second grant recipient room and it will be in DeFuniak Springs. A five-year-old beautiful little boy and we’re going to do a monster truck theme for his room.”

The makeover in DeFuniak Springs is set to be held on September 24.

“We need help building a bed,” Melton said. “We need help laying a floor. We need people to paint. Things that we do in all of these rooms that we have people here that do them, we are looking for people in DeFuniak Springs that would be willing to come in and help us.”

Melton said she hopes these bedroom renovations give children the space to heal and rejuvenate.

“We want to give them something that makes them feel good,” she said. “Something that helps them know that people care about them and that they’re loved and no matter what they’re going through, there’s always somebody out there that’s going to help them.”

To learn more about volunteering, visit the organization’s Facebook page, email the organization at RoomsWithAPurpose@gmail.com, or call Melton at (850) 257-3416.