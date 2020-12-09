Rolling interstate roadblocks planned for Saturday and Sunday

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Gulf Power will be pulling transmission wire, weather permitting, across Interstate 10 in Pensacola on Saturday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 13, which will affect the traffic flow.

The operation will occur on I-10 between the I-110 interchange and the Pine Forest exit (#7). Local law enforcement will be leading the rolling road blocks, which will be conducted on I-10, I-110 and U.S. Highway 29.

The new transmission wire conductor is required to handle the increased capacity that is part of the Plant Crist modernization project; once complete, the increased capacity will deliver greater reliability to all customers. Gulf Power is converting Plant Crist to run 100% on natural gas, reducing the plant’s carbon emissions by 40% and lowering costs for customers. This plant modernization project is part of Gulf Power’s commitment to deliver cleaner energy to Northwest Florida.

Gulf Power received permission to conduct the wire pull project from the Florida Department of Transportation. The rolling roadblocks will start around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 and will occur several times until noon or early afternoon. More are scheduled early Sunday morning. Between each operation, traffic will be allowed to resume normal flow.

“Completing this transmission line wire pull is another step in the process of providing cleaner energy and greater reliability to our customers as we work to modernize Plant Crist. We are performing this work on a weekend to avoid as much disruption to vehicle flow as possible,” said Mike Spoor, vice president of power delivery for Gulf Power. “We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate travelers’ patience.”

Beginning last weekend, Gulf Power placed electronic signs throughout the area, alerting drivers to the upcoming event.