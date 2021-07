LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A heads up for those driving on Highway 390 in Lynn Haven. Part of the roadway will be closed for a few hours overnight starting tomorrow.

The Florida Department of Transportation officials said Highway 390 will be closed in both directions between Maine Avenue and Mowat School to allow crews to work on the new pedestrian overpass at Mowat Middle School.

The closure will start at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and last until Thursday morning at 6 a.m.