Road closures due to flooding and power outages

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple roads are closed in our area due to flooding from Tropical Storm Fred.

LYNN HAVEN:

  • 3rd St. ditches
  • 17th St. @ Minnesota Ave.
  • 100 block of Mosely Drive
  • Virginia @ Highway 390
  • 1600 block of Indiana
  • 1600 block of Virginia
  • Redbird Street
  • Floyd Drive and Alexander
  • 8th St. between Tennessee Ave. & Virginia
  • Montana @ 4th St.
  • Georgia Court Mowatt School Road to 18th Court
  • Colorado and Wyoming south of 390
  • 700 block of Pine Forest Drive
  • 1600 to 1800 block of Connecticut
  • 1500 block of Maryland
  • 1400 block of Texas
  • Kimberly Drive @ E. 24th through E. 26th
  • 100 block of Mosely Drive
  • 600 to 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue
  • 1200 to 1500 block of Louisiana Avenue
  • 520 Highway 77 N
  • Havenwood

PANAMA CITY:

  • Harrison Avenue and 11th Street (traffic signal reported out)
  • 22nd Street between Grant Avenue and Drummond Avenue
  • Redwood Avenue between 11th Street and 15th Street
  • Eastbound lane 23rd Street near John Lee Nissan
  • 21st Street and Drake Avenue
  • W. 8th Street and Buena Vista Blvd (power line reported down)
  • 11th Street and Balboa Avenue
  • Jenks Avenue and Baldwin Avenue (traffic signal reported out)
  • Harrison Avenue and Baldwin Avenue (traffic signal reported out)
  • 23rd Street in the area of Lowe’s and Golden Corral
  • Area in front of Panama City Fire Station #4 near the intersection of Jenks Avenue and 19th Street
  • Intersection of Church Avenue and 4th Street
  • 7th Street between Hamilton Avenue and Martin Luther King Blvd

PANAMA CITY BEACH:

  • Portion of Panama City Beach Parkway near Pier Park (power pole reported down)
  • Gulf Boulevard (power line reported down)

FRANKLIN COUNTY:

  • Apalachicola Bay Bridge

News 13 will continue to provide updates of road closures as we receive them.

