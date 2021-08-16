Road closures due to flooding and power outages

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple roads are closed in our area due to flooding from Tropical Storm Fred.
LYNN HAVEN:
- 3rd St. ditches
- 17th St. @ Minnesota Ave.
- 100 block of Mosely Drive
- Virginia @ Highway 390
- 1600 block of Indiana
- 1600 block of Virginia
- Redbird Street
- Floyd Drive and Alexander
- 8th St. between Tennessee Ave. & Virginia
- Montana @ 4th St.
- Georgia Court Mowatt School Road to 18th Court
- Colorado and Wyoming south of 390
- 700 block of Pine Forest Drive
- 1600 to 1800 block of Connecticut
- 1500 block of Maryland
- 1400 block of Texas
- Kimberly Drive @ E. 24th through E. 26th
- 600 to 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue
- 1200 to 1500 block of Louisiana Avenue
- 520 Highway 77 N
- Havenwood
PANAMA CITY:
- Harrison Avenue and 11th Street (traffic signal reported out)
- 22nd Street between Grant Avenue and Drummond Avenue
- Redwood Avenue between 11th Street and 15th Street
- Eastbound lane 23rd Street near John Lee Nissan
- 21st Street and Drake Avenue
- W. 8th Street and Buena Vista Blvd (power line reported down)
- 11th Street and Balboa Avenue
- Jenks Avenue and Baldwin Avenue (traffic signal reported out)
- Harrison Avenue and Baldwin Avenue (traffic signal reported out)
- 23rd Street in the area of Lowe’s and Golden Corral
- Area in front of Panama City Fire Station #4 near the intersection of Jenks Avenue and 19th Street
- Intersection of Church Avenue and 4th Street
- 7th Street between Hamilton Avenue and Martin Luther King Blvd
PANAMA CITY BEACH:
- Portion of Panama City Beach Parkway near Pier Park (power pole reported down)
- Gulf Boulevard (power line reported down)
FRANKLIN COUNTY:
- Apalachicola Bay Bridge
News 13 will continue to provide updates of road closures as we receive them.