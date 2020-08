PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Missouri man was arrested Friday in an apparent “road rage” incident, police said.

According to police, Samual Fuson, 46 of Camdon, MO, pulled up next to an occupied car that was sitting in traffic and started shooting at the car.

He was arrested and taken to the Bay County Jail and will face a bail hearing on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Fuson is charged with aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm in public.