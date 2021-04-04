Road rage incident leads to shooting in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One man is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after reportedly being shot twice at the Highway 331 and Highway 20 intersection.

Officials with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said two men were involved. The man who allegedly shot the gun is from the area.

The other man was transported to Fort Walton Medical to be treated for his injuries.

Both individuals have been detained and are being questioned. Officials said this is not a threat to public safety.

News 13 is following this story. We will report more details as they become available.