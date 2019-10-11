Rising Leaders Academy hosts special guests, gives back

LIVE NOW /
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students at Rising Leaders Academy spent Thursday morning doing some special activities.

Two therapy horses and a donkey visited the school for students to interact with, pet, and brush.

They also created and wrote cards to send to students in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Principal Amber Perryman says they wanted to give kids the day to reflect and heal since it is the one year anniversary of Hurricane Michael.

“We wanted today to be a more positive day. We didn’t want it to be a day of fear or sadness even though many of our families are still displaced, living in campers. We wanted to take today and have a little bit of a purpose,” Perryman said.

Students also had an ice cream party and participated in positive reflection activities all day.

