PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – With the Atlantic high in control the last few days, we have had more missing and less hitting with the shower and storm action. That pattern will continue again today with only a few pop-up showers and storms expected across the Panhandle. Rain chances come first for the coast through the morning, shifting north inland through the afternoon.

The better chance of rain will come with an upper low over the weekend. We will likely hold on to much of that moisture next week with enhanced rain chances.