Rider rescued after ride gets stuck 55 feet in the air

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla.- First responders with Bay County Fire Rescue responded to a different type of emergency then they’re used to on Sunday afternoon.

Crews with the Thomas Drive District 1 arrived at the amusement center on Front Beach road that houses the ‘Vomatron’ ride earlier Sunday afternoon after the ride got stuck 55 feet in the air.

Officials said it got stuck after the ride lost power but thankfully, Ladder 1 was there to help.

No one was injured in this incident.

An unusual rescue for #BCFR today! Crews rescued a rider from an amusement ride after the ride lost power. The rider was stuck 55 feet up.



Ladder 1 was put to good use by firefighters & we are happy to report the rider, though shaken, is fine.



📸 credit: Captain G. Moschella pic.twitter.com/jzevG9fxtc — Bay County FL EM (@BayCountyEM) June 30, 2019