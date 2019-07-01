Wknd10AlertBanner

Rider rescued after ride gets stuck 55 feet in the air

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla.- First responders with Bay County Fire Rescue responded to a different type of emergency then they’re used to on Sunday afternoon.

Crews with the Thomas Drive District 1 arrived at the amusement center on Front Beach road that houses the ‘Vomatron’ ride earlier Sunday afternoon after the ride got stuck 55 feet in the air.

Officials said it got stuck after the ride lost power but thankfully, Ladder 1 was there to help.

No one was injured in this incident.

