CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Despite the rain on Saturday people gathered at the RibCrib in Callaway to celebrate service members.

Recruiters from each branch set up tents in the parking lot to talk to locals interested in joining the military.

Organizations with resources catering to veterans and active military members offered their services. Organizers created a “block party” atmosphere which included live music and discounts on the barbecue.

Whenever something’s done for the military it’s usually a solemn affair,” PRG Community Relations Director Andy Siegal said. “Think about it Memorial Day is what, a solemn affair. Veterans Day is geared toward the veterans. This is a positive thing. This is for the veterans, the active military and just as important or more their families.”