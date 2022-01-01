Reward offered after Niceville High School break in

This photo shows vandalism at Niceville High School.

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Niceville High School officials are offering a reward after the school was broken into and vandalized on New Year’s Eve.

“NHS was broken into last night & several trophy cases were vandalized. $250 reward for information leading to the arrest of the low character, sorry individuals responsible,” Principal Charlie Marello wrote on Twitter.

A photo on the tweet shows a group of items, including trophies laying in the hallway of the school. Marello is asking anyone with information about the break-in to email him at Charles.marello@okaloosaschools.com.

