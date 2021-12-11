ReTree PC gives away 800 trees in an effort to bring trees back to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — ReTree PC held a tree giveaway at McKenzie Park in downtown Panama City, and in St. Andrew’s Saturday morning.

The group planned to give away around 800 trees. Before the giveaway even began, people were lining up at the St. Andrew’s farmers market in preparation.

“As a resident who lost most of my trees, I understand the importance of trying to get trees back into the community,” ReTree PC advisory group volunteer Robbie Fehrenbach said. “And having these events and these kinds of folks makes all the difference. I mean it’s a good crowd, and the more trees we get out there the better.”

Many people picked up a free plant for their yards. After Hurricane Michael destroyed many trees throughout Bay County, many were interested in adding a Tennessee Holly tree or an eastern red cedar to their home.

“Like everyone else we lost a lot of trees to the Hurricane to try to repopulate because we do notice a lot of degradation without the trees,” Bay County resident Marilyn Rogers said.

Each person was allowed to take one tree. All they had to do was fill out a form, then they could take their tree home.

ReTree PC holds giveaways four times per year. They plan to hold their next tree giveaway in the spring and post information on their Facebook page.