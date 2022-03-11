PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Beginning Monday, March 14, people who have been impacted by the Chipola Complex fires and recent tornadoes can visit the Community Resource Center on 11th Street.

Representatives from DCF, The Florida Department of Health in Bay County along with the CRC case manager are ready to help people get the assistance they need.

Rebuild Bay County’s Executive Director, Donna Pilson, said the community has stepped up to help those in need after the Chipola Complex fires and tornadoes.

“Both individuals, households, organizations, businesses — they’ve donated in a variety of ways,” Pilson said.

Rebuild Bay ran the shelters for evacuees of the Chipola Complex fires.

She said now they’re getting ready to help people as they get back into their homes.

“Most of them were able to go back to their homes but there may be some damage in their homes,” Pilson said. “If they’re smelling smoke, that’s a warning and we need to make sure that they understand that.”

Pilson said they’ve received a lot of physical donations but now they’re asking for monetary donations.

“Just like we saw after Hurricane Michael we got a lot of water, a lot of Gatorade and we still have those and we’ve made that available to evacuees but we also ask for funds because we know from Hurricane Michael that we reach another phase to where water is just not going to do it,” Pilson said.

So far, they’ve been able to raise $25,000 for people impacted by the recent events.

“That just allows us to be more flexible in how we can support our residents,” Pilson said.

State programs will also be available at the community resource center.

However, Pilson said monetary donations are important because even though the state programs are receiving more funding to help people impacted by these events, she said people don’t always meet the eligibility criteria to get the state’s funding.

The CRC is no longer asking for physical donations like food and clothes. In addition to money, they’re suggesting people bring gift cards.

The CRC will open Monday, March 14 at 9 a.m. The resource center will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until traffic starts to slow down.

People can also call (850) 215-8702 for assistance.

The CRC is located at the A.D. Harris Learning Village at 819 E. 11th Street, Panama City, FL 32401.