LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Resilient American Communities and Health Heroes Florida will hold a coronavirus vaccine clinic on Sunday.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Lynn Haven Senior Center. People ages 5 and older can get their first or second shot and seniors can get their booster shot.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered. Residents must make an appointment. To schedule your time, click here.