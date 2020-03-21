Residents react to Bay County beach closures

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Both the Panama City Beach City Council and The Bay County Commission closed beaches after emergency meetings on Friday. The closures will initially last for seven days.

“We didn’t like the beaches being closed down today but I think it’s important to take this step because a lot spring breakers that don’t quit get it,” beach front homeowner Stephanie Bentley said.

Bay County residents said they understand the closures.

“I like the idea of closing the beach that people can’t come and gather at the beach,” Bay County Resident Glenda Dodd said.

One local business owner said he hope the closures will allow the community to recover more quickly.

“We live on vacationers and tourists but I mean if we have to put them away for a couple of weeks for everybody to live then we’ll do it,” Bay County resident Mark Dodd said.

Both the council and the commission will revisit the closures in one week.