LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 10:00

Residents react to Bay County beach closures

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Both the Panama City Beach City Council and The Bay County Commission closed beaches after emergency meetings on Friday. The closures will initially last for seven days.

“We didn’t like the beaches being closed down today but I think it’s important to take this step because a lot spring breakers that don’t quit get it,” beach front homeowner Stephanie Bentley said.

Bay County residents said they understand the closures.

“I like the idea of closing the beach that people can’t come and gather at the beach,” Bay County Resident Glenda Dodd said.

One local business owner said he hope the closures will allow the community to recover more quickly.

“We live on vacationers and tourists but I mean if we have to put them away for a couple of weeks for everybody to live then we’ll do it,” Bay County resident Mark Dodd said.

Both the council and the commission will revisit the closures in one week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.