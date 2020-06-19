Residents provide input on improving St. Andrews at virtual meeting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the help of Dover, Kohl & Partners Panama City hosted a virtual meeting to gather input from the community.

Their previous online sessions focused on neighborhoods in Milville and Glenwood, with St. Andrews finally taking the spotlight for the evening meeting.

Residents were welcome to join the online session and provide their ideas on how to enhance the area.

After an introductory presentation participants were split into smaller groups to share their suggestions.

Victor Dover with Dover, Kohl & Partners highlighted the preservation of the unique qualities of St. Andrews.

“St. Andrews isn’t supposed to get homogenized or turned into just every other place,” he said. “It needs to somehow reflect the unique character that it has accumulated over the years, that means not everything has to look the same. It’s eclectic, it’s interesting.”

Another area of focus was finding the balance between flooding and not hindering the access to the nearby bay.

“St. Andrews compared to Milville and Glenwood is lower lying so there are risks to that. The challenge for us as a group and listening to you folks is how do we balance that connection, where do we strengthen and maybe harden the connection to the water,” explained Jon Ford, project consultant.

A ‘Work In Progress’ presentation is to be held virtually June 26th.

The next phase in the overall project will be a first draft which is planned for sometime in September.