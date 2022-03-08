PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After the Adkins fire destroyed two homes, homeowners are trying to pick up the pieces.

“It’s been a nightmare I mean we’ve just had so much to deal with,” Paul Shuman, who lost his home in the fire, said. “I mean when you lose everything you have to start thinking about everything you have to do.”

This is the second time that the Shuman’s are forced to rebuild their home. They previously lost their house in Hurricane Michael.

“We’re overwhelmed, we are overwhelmed,” Laurie Shuman said. “From 6 o’clock in the morning to 9 o’clock at night phone calls coming in and trying to answer the best we can. You know where you going, where are you going from here, we don’t know. Just one day at a time is all we can do.”

Other Magnolia Hills residents are also repairing their homes.

“We lost a whole bunch of vinyl siding on this side as well as some minor shingle lifts,” Neighbor Ordavion McChristian said. “Shattered window, fence 98% all gone. Burnt down to the post.”

The Shuman’s are now hoping to restart their lives for a third time.

“I’m trying to go ahead and get set up with a realtor. I got to deal with getting the debris cleaned up, and the property, and finding a new home. It’s just going to be a long process of doing this and I don’t know when it’s going to slow down.”



The Shuman’s gofundme is meant to help them restart their lives.