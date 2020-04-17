Residents participate in social distanced prayer vigil

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local church invited its members and residents to participate in a prayer vigil on Thursday evening.

The vigil took place at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Florida and organized by First Baptist Church.

The gathering was in response to the need for solace and prayer for the victims of the Coronavirus as well as those who administer the care, putting their health and well-being behind those of others in the process.

All who attended were instructed to stay in their cars during the vigil.

‘We are overwhelmed by the turnout from our community tonight as we gathered to pray’, said a spokesperson for First Baptist Church, ‘It was so good to see so many faces and can’t wait until we can gather again. He is faithful.’