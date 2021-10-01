Residents guess what the loud boom was heard across Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many residents in Bay County heard a loud sonic boom Friday morning around 11 am. Currently, the reason for the loud noise is unknown, but some people had their own theories for the boom.

“I really thought it was like a transformer, an electrical transformer,” Panama City resident Jose Nodal said. Or one of those fire planes. And that maybe it broke the sound barrier or something but pretty much don’t know what it was.”

The noise interrupted many people’s day-to-day livelihood.

“Heard a loud boom and looked up and nearly fell off the forks,” Jay Rowell, another Panama City resident said. “From what I could see there was a couple of, you know I noticed some jets that were flying over earlier so I kind of assumed man somebody was flying pretty low today.”

He guessed that the noise could be from a jet flying too close.

“At first it was a hey what the heck was that, like maybe like a gas line or something like that,” Rowell said. “There’s a couple other little projects going on over by where we’re at, city projects that they got. But then like I said I noticed earlier that there were some jets flying so I figured it just must have been something that had to do with Tyndall.”