Residents get answers on potential construction at Springhill Regional Landfill

MARIANNA, Fla (WMBB)– Some residents are concerned for the air quality in surrounding counties. This happening after residents learned that Waste Management applied for permits to construct and operate a leachate evaporator system at the Springhill Regional Landfill in Leon County.



Leachate refers to wastewater produced from the decaying of waste and rain water.​



The proposed system would result in the evaporation of water and some organic compounds which would then be released into the atmosphere.​



Some residents are worried that toxins will also be released into the air.​



Waste Management says that the only thing being released from the system is water vapor.



Waste Management and the Department of Environmental Protection held a joint presentation Thursday to address citizens concerns.

“It’s a mechanism for disposing of leachate that is generated by our landfill and all landfills and it mimics trans-evaporation like in nature. We just do it on a faster scale,” said Michele Lersch, Waste Management Area Environmental Compliance Manager.



Waste Management says the system will not harm air quality. The Department of Environmental Protection says they will consider the publics comments and then move forward with taking an agency action on the application.