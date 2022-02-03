PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The future of St. Andrews Marina was the main topic of discussion at a meeting on Thursday evening.

Residents came out to the Panama City Publishing Company & Museum for a community meeting regarding the marina bulkheads and underground utilities.

Engineers and Panama City officials were there to answer questions about the marina and the project.

Bulkheads and underground utilities are the first phase of three in rebuilding St. Andrews Marina from Hurricane Michael damages.

“So this project is really unique, 100% of this whole project is funded by FEMA. That means there is no cost share on the city, that means that we can rest easy at night knowing this marina is going to come back better than ever, and our local taxpayers aren’t paying for it,” Panama City Ward 4 Commissioner Josh Street said. “This is not a small project, there was a lot of damage at St. Andrews Marina, but it gives us an opportunity to build something back better than what it was and make it stronger. So that next time we get, hopefully it never happens, a Category 5 storm this marina is going to be a rock-solid part of our community.”

Construction for the bulkheads and underground utilities project will begin late this year and is expected to be finished late next year.