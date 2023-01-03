PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — More than four years after Hurricane Michael, Glenwood residents are still unable to use the community center. The building was initially damaged in the storm.

After it was repaired former Community Redevelopment Agency Director Michael Johnson signed a contract with United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program to use the building. Initially, the contract allowed VITA to stay in the center until April.

But interim CRA Director Mark McQueen amended the contract to move the service to A.D. Harris Learning Village. Now community members are meeting to discuss how to use the facility.

“Glenwood is a highly populated senior community, so giving them somewhere to go in their community is a huge win,” DADSRA Executive Director Michelle Clay said.

Panama City officials said the center was once an important part of the community.

“The importance here is this facility is wedged into the community of Glenwood, and it’s basically going to be a hub for seniors and adults and then hopefully some children,” Panama City Quality of Life Director Sean Depalma said.

Clay said many seniors don’t drive. She said the community center will once again be a place where people meet. And she also hopes there are programs for kids.

“Tutoring services, some activities to get the kids interested more so in reading, maybe some music, just something to have in the community,” Clay said.

There will be a community charrette to discuss what services the center should offer next Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the community center.