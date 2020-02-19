Residents attend first-ever Community Health Fair

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents had the chance to learn about healthy lifestyles and gain free health resources at the City of Lynn Haven’s Inaugural Community Health Fair. 

The fair, held in the newly-renovated Garden Club, was open to the public and brought vendors from healthcare fields to give information on their services and connect residents with health resources.

Lynn Haven’s City Manager, Vickie Gainer, said the community showed support for the fair and hopes it can become an annual event.

“We see that people do care about their health, they want their information and they will come out,” Gainer said. “We’re so proud that everyone has had the opportunity to come out and talk to many of the health care professionals here today, so it can only get bigger and better.”

The Community Health Fair was free to attend and plans are in place to hold more events at the Garden Club in the future.

