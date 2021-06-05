Residents and visitors come to Panama City Beach to ‘Unwined’

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Visitors and residents came out for good food and good wine the the annual ‘Unwined’ event at Aaron Bessant Park.

Event organizers said Friday’s ‘Southern Living’ magazine pre-party and Saturday’s tasting event sold out.

The event typically sells out every year and organizers said last year’s cancellation, due to the pandemic, didn’t impact ticket sales for this year.

Guests of the event were able to stroll through the park and check out various vendor tents featuring different foods and beverages for guests to stop and sample.

Serdarion Locke was in town from Montgomery and said he enjoyed the delicious food and beer selection.

“It’s been a long year,” Locke said. “Been waiting to do something like this for a long time so it feels really good just to be out and about and have fun doing something like this.”

Lacee Rudd with Visit Panama City Beach said it feels great to bring an event to the area that helps the local economy.

