Residential areas are becoming integrated into the short-term rental market

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Companies like Airbnb and VRBO have changed the short-term rental game.

They’ve opened the door for property owners, even in residential areas, to rent out their bedrooms for a night or their entire home for the weekend.

Real estate attorney, Brandon Burg said when you own a property, you can rent it to whomever you like.

“It’s kind of a fundamental American property right to be able to do what you want to do with your property,” Burg said.

Andy Holloway, part-owner of Beachycations said that their company manages many short-term rentals, 25 of which are located inside residential areas.

“I think it’s become more popular and easier to book those properties with different platforms online,” Holloway said.

Burg said that a lot of individuals rely on revenue from their rental properties in a major way.

“They rely on fitting people in those homes and they paid premium prices for those homes to be able to rent them out to a lot of people,” Burg said.

Holloway said that Beachycations doesn’t rent their properties out by the night.

“We require a three-night minimum right now and they have to rent the entire property,” Holloway said.

Burg said that if a rental property constantly has large numbers coming and going, it might create a trash problem.

“When you have 14 people in a house and you have one trash can, you run into an issue,” Burg said. “If you have neighbors that are being unkept or something like that then I would contact the City or County as well.”