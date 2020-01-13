Rescue Mission to host fundraiser January 15

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Rescue Mission will host a Fundraiser Night at Jimmy Buffet Margaritaville in Panama City Beach January 15 from 4 – 8 p.m.

10 percent of sales will benefit the rescue mission, and the night features live music, a raffle and restoration testimony.

The fundraiser will help the organization move toward adding more beds and shorter recovery program.

Watch the segment from News 13 Midday to learn more on the fundraiser.

For more information on the rescue mission, go to its website.

