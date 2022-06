PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Republican Party of Bay County will hold a republican primary debate for candidates running for state office on Wednesday, June 29.

The event will feature two separate debates for the State House and State Senate offices.

The debate is set to take place at Gulf Coast State College.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

The House debate will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Senate debate at 7:30 p.m.