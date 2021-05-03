Report: Woman drives over, then punches man, after he left her in “emotion-driven” state of mind

Police said a woman attempted to kill a bicyclist with her car Friday and then drove away.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 40-year-old Panama City woman ran over, then punched, and finally left a man for dead after he left her in an “emotion-driven state of mind,” according to court records.

Sandra Leigh Willis

Panama City Police arrested Sandra Leigh Willis after she allegedly ran over a bicyclist in the 2700 block of E. 7th Court Friday afternoon. The bicyclist was rushed to a hospital and needed surgery for his injuries. Willis was charged with second-degree attempted murder.

According to her arrest affidavit, Willis confessed to running over the bicyclist and that she was “in an emotion-driven state of mind after the victim left the defendant hours prior.”

Willis is expected to appear before a judge for the first time Monday afternoon.