Report: Woman drives over, then punches man, after he left her in “emotion-driven” state of mind

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police said a woman attempted to kill a bicyclist with her car Friday and then drove away.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 40-year-old Panama City woman ran over, then punched, and finally left a man for dead after he left her in an “emotion-driven state of mind,” according to court records.

Sandra Leigh Willis

Panama City Police arrested Sandra Leigh Willis after she allegedly ran over a bicyclist in the 2700 block of E. 7th Court Friday afternoon. The bicyclist was rushed to a hospital and needed surgery for his injuries. Willis was charged with second-degree attempted murder.

One man injured in shooting, suspect in custody

According to her arrest affidavit, Willis confessed to running over the bicyclist and that she was “in an emotion-driven state of mind after the victim left the defendant hours prior.”

Willis is expected to appear before a judge for the first time Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Port St. Joe shark video

WATCH: Deputy wrangles gator with broom, returns it to Tampa pond

Free Screenings given for skin cancer awareness month

Share the road campaign

Springfield candlelight vigil

Sea Turtle nesting season has begun for South Walton and officials say they are ready

More Local News

Don't Miss