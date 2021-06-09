Report: Murder suspect moved to PCB instead of returning to Guam

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A man charged with murder and attempted murder in two separate cases was allegedly supposed to return to Guam after going to a drug rehab facility but instead moved to Panama City Beach.

These details and others, about the case against 23-year-old Nicholas Wayne Moore are now being reported by media outlets in the US territory.

The Guam Daily Post is reporting that Moore is accused of killing 27-year-old Michael Jose Castro and shooting another person in a separate incident. Moore apparently was questioned by police in November but managed to leave the island for a visit to the Betty Ford Clinic in Palm Springs, California.

The Post is reporting that Moore was supposed to return to Guam within 30 days of his rehab but instead he moved to Panama City Beach.

Moore is the son of a Guam businessman that manages the Guam operations of Unitek Environmental Group. Police searched the company’s compound and found Castro’s Lexus and apparent evidence that he was shot in his car on October 30.

Investigators added that they believe Moore used his father’s boat to dispose of Castro’s body.

U.S. Marshals and Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Moore this week and he is being transported back to Guam to face his charges.