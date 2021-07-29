Report: Mom tested positive for marijuana, meth after 7-year-old shot in home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After she slept through a shooting in her home that sent her 7-year-old daughter to the hospital a Southport mom confessed that she used marijuana earlier in the day.

Kayla Tully, 32, also tested positive for methamphetamine in a urinalysis, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said they were called to the Tully home just before 2 a.m. Thursday and found the child bleeding on the bathroom floor. The child was rushed to a local hospital and authorities said she is currently in stable condition. However, the arrest affidavit describes the injuries as severe and life-threatening.

Tully told deputies that she keeps a 20 gauge double-barrelled shotgun loaded with birdshot for personal protection and had carried it to the back door of her home to investigate after her dog would not stop barking. After determining that there was no threat Tully set the shotgun against her back door.

She then sat on her couch and fell asleep. Tully added that she slept through the shooting and only awoke when one of the five children in her house told her that her daughter had been shot.

The girl told deputies that her brother accidentally shot her while the children were playing with the weapon and that she did not want him to get in trouble “by saying anything.”

Tully told investigators that she had used marijuana earlier in the day but said it had been several days since she last used methamphetamine. Deputies noted that five children between the ages of five and 12 lived in the home.

Tully is charged with aggravated child abuse, four counts of child neglect, and unsafe storage of a firearm.