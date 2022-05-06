PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Shortly after shooting and killing his father Thursday morning 21-year-old Logan Chandler got on Facebook.

Court records filed Friday in Jackson County describe his chilling confession.

“”Sorry I am … i was drunk ..I I still am,,I was talking to my self and my dad did was he dose and I wasn’t here as myself to with him and ran to shoot i don’t know why or what got to me but I just sat there and talk3d till it was too late and I shot not in selfdefense but but it was many seconds pas that point,” he wrote at 1:28 a.m.

Then one minute later, “I have know for the past 5 years that I don’t need to be here.” And a minute after that he posted, “Or alive.”

After he was arrested Logan Chandler wouldn’t say much to investigators but did confirm that he shot his father with a long gun. He appeared in court for the first time Friday morning and was ordered held without bond.

Court records show the confession, Logan Chandler’s statements to investigators, and that it was Logan Chandler’s grandmother who called 911 at about 1 a.m. Thursday.

The paperwork states that shortly before the shooting several witnesses said they heard Logan Chandler and his father, Mitchell Chandler, arguing.

At one point the witnesses, who did not see what happened, heard Mitchell Chandler say, “What are you doing with that gun?” And, “Put the gun down.”

Then they heard the fatal shot. The records note that Mitchell Chandler was shot in his upper left chest by a .22.

After running out of the house one of the witnesses called Mitchell Chandler’s phone.

Logan Chandler answered and said, “he’s dead.”