Rep. Neal Dunn holds Military Service Academy Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — At Gulf Coast State College on Saturday, interested teens were able to learn about the United States Military Academies and speak to representatives from the different schools.

At Congressman Neal Dunn’s United States Military Academy Day, students could hear from Dunn, and several different academy representatives from West Point, the Air Force and Naval Academies, and more.

Dunn travelled all over the 2nd Congressional District on Saturday to hold these academy workshops, making stops in Columbia, Leon and Bay counties.

He said the purpose is to get Northwest Florida students as prepared as possible to apply and hopefully be accepted into these prestigious academies.

“I hope what they take home is that there is some preparation needed, there’s some planning needed and that we have a system in my office to help them get through those wickets and do all the things they need to do so that they do qualify to be competitive for these slots,” said Rep. Dunn.

The Bay County session invited students from 8th through 12th grade to attend, as well as their families.