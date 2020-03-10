Rep. Matt Gaetz coronavirus test comes back negative after contact with person at CPAC who tested positive

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida says his COVID-19 lab result has come back negative after coming in contact with a person at a conference who later tested positive for coronavirus.

Gaetz (R-FL) tweeted Tuesday saying he in an abundance of caution, he will remain under self-quarantine at the advice of medical professionals through Thursday.

I've just been informed that my COVID-19 lab result was negative.



In an abundance of caution, I will remain under self-quarantine at the advice of medical professionals through Thursday at 2pm. I continue to feel fine and show no symptoms. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 10, 2020

The congressman on Monday was informed that he came into contact with an attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference 11 days ago. That attendee has since tested positive for COVID-19.

According to reporters with our Nexstar DC bureau, Gaetz was on Air Force One with President Trump on Monday.

.@RepMattGaetz says he was informed he came in contact with someone at CPAC who tested positive for COVID-19.

Today, he was on Air Force with President Trump (first photo of him stepping off AF1).

Last week Gaetz wore a gas mask on the House floor & photo of himself#NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/fohCskRBWh — Alexandra Limon (@AlexLimonNews) March 9, 2020

The news of his possible exposure to the virus comes just days after Rep. Gaetz showed up to a House vote on a coronavirus spending bill wearing a gas mask.

In a tweet Monday, the congressman wrote that he “expected COVID-19 to impact Congress, given the elevated frequency of travel and human contact, and demonstrated his concern last week on the House floor.”

Gaetz is just the latest of several Republican lawmakers who have announced they will self-quarantine after CPAC.