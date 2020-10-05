Renters can apply for Hurricane Sally FEMA help

Cars and a motorcycle are underwater as water floods a street, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Renters in Bay, Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton counties whose homes and property were damaged by Hurricane Sally can apply for federal disaster assistance.

FEMA Individual Assistance is available to renters, including students, as well as homeowners. Federal grants can help pay for temporary housing. The initial rental grant is for a 60-day period and can be reviewed for further assistance. The registration deadline is Dec. 1, 2020.

Renters may also qualify for a grant under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for essential personal property and other disaster-related expenses.

These may include: Replacement or repair of necessary personal property, such as furniture, appliances, clothing, textbooks or school supplies

Replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment required by the self-employed

Primary vehicles

Medical and dental bills Survivors in Bay, Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton counties can register with FEMA in the following ways: Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Download the FEMA App

Call 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should provide FEMA with their specific phone number assigned to that service.

Visit a Mobile Registration Intake Center The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) offers low-interest disaster loans to help Florida renters repair or replace disaster-damaged personal property, including automobiles.

Renters may be eligible for up to $40,000, depending on their losses. The application deadline is Dec. 1, 2020.

Applicants may apply online using SBA’s secure website at https://DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/. Or they may email FOCE-Help@SBA.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For additional information about SBA disaster loans, the loan application process, or for help completing the SBA application, visit SBA’s secure website at https://DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/.

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call 800-877-8339.

For more information about Hurricane Sally recovery in Florida, visit the FEMA disaster webpage at https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4564.