Renourishment plan & design items approved for St. Andrews State Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — More improvements are on the way for St. Andrews State Park, after the Bay County Tourist Development Council approved permit and design items for renourishment work at Thursday’s meeting.

The planned project will build on the TDC’s Beach Management Program within the county and aims to renourish beaches west of the jetties. Shell Island will not be included in the project.

TDC Executive Director, Dan Rowe, said significant beach erosion at the state park led to the action, and board members have funding available that they haven’t had in years past.

“We’ve Been able to identify $3 million worth of revenue that we have the potential to renourish the state park,” Rowe said. “People have been out to the state park, they have seen the beach erosion there has been significant and you know, this is a step forward in the right direction to help the state park get some sand on the beach there.”

Board members expect this set of improvements to begin later this year, approximately along the same timeline as other projects recently approved for St. Andrews State Park.