LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s never easy losing a loved one.

The Compassionate Friends of Bay County are here, so you don’t have to grieve alone. This Saturday morning is their 6th annual ‘Walk to Remember.’

More than 100 people are expected to unite at A.L. Kinsual Park in Lynn Haven for this occasion.

The Compassionate Friends Chapter Leader Sandra Harrison said they are still looking for a few more raffle item donations.

All of the proceeds from this event go back into the children’s memorial garden at Kinsaul Park and the organization’s necessities.

“I’ve had people reach out to me and say ‘Oh, my loss was so long ago,’ but it doesn’t matter how long it was,” Harrison said. “My son– I lost him seven years ago and I still need support.”

To attend this event, arrive at the park at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

It’s $30 dollars per person at the door or $40 per family. Cash, Venmo, or Cash App will be the accepted methods of payment.

Call (850) 624-6040 if you’d like to make a raffle donation or if you’d like to become a part of The Compassionate Friends of Bay County group. You can also call that number to purchase a plaque at the children’s memorial garden.