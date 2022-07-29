PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Trend Magazine has named a local construction group as one of the best companies to work for in Florida.

This is ReliantSouth Construction Group’s first time on the companies list.

Florida Trend Magazine assesses workplace philosophies, practices, demographics, and the number of employees in the company.

Employees then fill out an anonymous survey to determine the business rankings.

ReliantSouth Construction Group Vice President John Meyer said they’ve worked hard to empower their employees and create a good working environment.

“Well as everybody knows in this current market it’s extremely difficult to retain quality employees,” Meyer said. “Again we are very proud of the culture we have developed and want to ensure we retain the best talent. At ReliantSouth our focus is three things, our clients, our employees, and our Christian values.”

ReliantSouth ranked 16th out of the 32 small companies on Florida Trend’s list.

Meyer said this is a humbling achievement and shows they are headed in the right direction.