BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County continues to struggle with the ability to supply enough affordable housing.

But a new program has had some success helping families find new homes.

Hurricane Michael decimated the affordable housing and workforce housing market in Bay County.

After the storm, Bay County received $36 million in state grants to rebuild the housing market through a program called ReHouse Bay.

ReHouse Bay began in January by launching the Purchase Assistance Program.

“Affordable housing and workforce housing was the number one goal for the community as a whole and of course of the Chamber of Commerce here,” Housing Program Manager Tammy Harris said.

So far they’ve housed 67 families.

And Harris said they’ve only used $15 million of the $36 million.



“We are still in very good shape to be offering these programs for quite some time. We launched our program this year and it’s been very successful,” Harris said.

The program started out assisting families with $50,000 for a down payment.

Three months later that amount was up to $75,000 due to the demand.

Harris said that the extra $25,000 made a world of difference.



“So our clients are able to look at homes in the $300,000 range and with the $75,000 down payment, they are able to bring it down to a home that’s $225,000,” Harris said.

The average price of a home in Bay County is $217,000.



“I think our residents need to understand they can actually buy a home right now in Bay County and pay less a month for a mortgage than they are paying a month and I think we have been very successful helping our residents get out from under these high rents,” Harris said.

Harris said they’re also working with some low-income rental developers to house more than a thousand Bay County residents.

The first phase will be located at Balboa Avenue and West 11th Street.

Phase two will be on Florida Avenue in Panama City.

They’re scheduled to be ready by February 2024.

Harris said ReHouse Bay will be available through the rest of this year. She’s encouraging families to apply as soon as possible.

If you are interested in applying for the ReHouse Bay program they invite you to drop by the Government Center, give them a call at 850-215-2479 or visit their website.