Registration opens for 84-mile relay race

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)— If you’re up for a challenge an 84-mile relay race is coming to Franklin County that will benefit charities along the way.

Whether you like to walk, run, or ruck you can now sign up for the Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Capitol-to-Coast 84-mile relay race.

The race will begin at the steps of the capitol building in Tallahassee and end on the beach in St. George Island.

Registration will cost $100 per person.

Four charities will be benefiting from the race, the Franklin County Sheriff’s charity fund, a charity run by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office in Tallahassee, the Blue Angel’s Foundation, and the Tallahassee Memorial Foundation.

“We have kind of selected a charity in each county where this race is running that kind of effects this regional component and we look forward to raising some good money for them,” Event Organizer, Nick Lowe said.

The race is set for April 9.

For more information or to register for the race visit their website.

