BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spots are still open for those looking to register for Haney Technical Center’s massage therapy program.

The nine-month program officially kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 7, and will prepare students with all the skills they need to become licensed massage therapists.

Financial aid is available to those who qualify.

Those interested in the program can head to Haney’s website or call (850)-767-5500.

