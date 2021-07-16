Registration for new academy will begin on Saturday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A new academy is opening in Bay County and registration will begin Saturday morning for primary education students.

A. Gary Walsingham Academy located at 44 Chip Seal Parkway will have registration for k-2nd grade from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The honor of being the first principal of A. Gary Walsingham Academy is Amy Harvey.

Principal Harvey hopes Walsingham Academy will house up to 800 students and has hopes to become a k-8 school like the neighboring school Breakfast Point Academy.

She also stated that the classrooms are designed and furnished to encourage collaborative learning, include the latest technology, and shared learning spaces.

The school is opening in August.