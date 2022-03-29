PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — Registration to enroll in Fall courses is opening earlier than usual at Haney Technical College.

There are 18 different technical education programs available ranging from nine to 24 months for completion.

Haney Technical College Director, Ann Leonard, touched on some of the important details for class registration. Starting April 1, online applications will be accepted. Students will not have to go to campus to register. Various scholarships are available as well.

Spaces for Fall 2022 courses are limited so it’s important for students to get their paperwork in as soon as possible.

For more information on classes and registration you can start with their website or watch the full interview on News 13 This Morning.