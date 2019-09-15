Regional bricklaying competition sends two local men to Las Vegas

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A regional competition is sending two local men to Las Vegas to see if they’re the best bricklayers in the country.

The Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 is a race to see what team can lay the most brick in one hour.

The two-person teams are made up of a mason and tender and they’re judged on how many bricks they could lay and the quality of them.

Teams from Gainesville, Tallahassee, and even here in Bay County competed in Panama City Beach on Saturday to see who will represent the state at the World of Concrete Competition in February.

“The winner of that event is going to win a brand new Ford F-250, equalling over $65,000 dollars plus huge purse and also one great thing, being the world’s greatest bricklayer as well,” said Masonry Regional Sales Manager, Ryan Coyne.

In the end, the team to claim the title was Adam White of Springfield and Mike Russ from Chipley.

The two men will travel to represent Florida at a chance for the big prize.