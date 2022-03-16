UPDATE:

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN News has learned the condition of the five victims who were injured in an Ozark shooting on Tuesday night.

Three of the shooting victims were taken to Dale Medical Center and were later released. The other two victims were taken to Southeast Health and are in critical condition, Ozark police confirm.

Investigators also located the suspects Lakevion Cerano Shider, 19, and Da’Mier Quadree Dontavius McDaniel, 19, hiding in Clio, Alabama.

An initial investigation found that the shooting was allegedly the result of a dispute between one of the victims and the suspects.

Police were able to find the truck McDaniel and Shider were driving during the shooting after getting witness statements and watching surveillance footage. The truck was found on Noah Circle in Ozark.

This is still an active investigation with the Ozark Police Department.

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Two suspects have been arrested after allegedly being involved in a shooting in Ozark on Tuesday night.

Lakevion Shider, 19, and Da’mier McDaniel, 19, both from Ozark, have been arrested and charged in the shooting that occurred at the intersection of Highway 231 and Andrews Street.

DCSO: Lakevion Shider

DCSO: Da’Mier McDaniel

Shider has been charged with five counts of attempted murder.

McDaniel has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault-attempted murder.

WDHN News has learned that McDaniel was arrested in January and charged with shooting a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

McDaniel was interviewed and confessed to that crime in January, according to Ozark police. Evidence of his involvement in the crime was also discovered at the scene.

McDaniel was later released to his Ozark residence after spending time in the Dale County Jail.

Both Shider and McDaniel are currently in the Dale County Jail with no bond set.

ORIGINAL:

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — About 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Ozark Police received a call of shots fired at the intersection of Highway 231 and Andrews Street, in Ozark.

Ozark Police tell WDHN a Chevrolet Silverado with two people inside pulled up to Hyundai Tucson with five people inside and opened fire.

The suspects immediately fled the scene.

After EMS arrived, all five occupants in the Hyundai were taken to Dale County Medical Center; the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

OPD located the Silverado they believe belonged to the suspects and had it impounded. Police took two persons of interest for questioning.

Their identities and relation to the case have not yet been disclosed — nor have the identities of the five people now hospitalized.

Ozarks Police Chief Charles Ward is asking for help from anyone who saw what happened.

“If anybody witnessed it, truly witnessed the shots, we ask that they call the Ozark Police Department and please speak to someone and tell us what you saw,” Chief Ward said.

This is an ongoing investigation so stay with WDHN for updates.