PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – After a long five year wait the Regal Regency Theater on 23rd street in Panama City officially opened Thursday.

The old Regency was destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

The theater opens at the perfect time, with summer blockbusters like Oppenheimer and Barbie set to hit theaters this month.

The Regal Regency also comes equipped with the latest and newest technology including motion-synchronized seats that make movements along with the movie.

“For someone that watched the whole demolition of the theater back after the hurricane and has been watching and counting the days and being involved in some of the telecommunications for the building itself,” said Panama City resident Justin Krupa. “I’m glad to see it open and glad to know that life can continue.”

The new theater also boasts 4DX, RPX, and Screen-X premium formats.

Screen-X provides the audience with an immersive panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience.