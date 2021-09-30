Red Tide still present in low concentrations along the Emerald Coast

WALTON/BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A few weeks back red tide bloomed here on the Emerald Coast.

A brief cool spell, combined with northerly winds for several days helped keep the bacteria in check, but low to medium concentrations have returned.

“I would say it is very mild this time,” said Beach Safety Director of Panama City Beach Will Spivey. “Over the past few days and the past week, we’ve gotten little or no reports from beachgoers of experiencing kind of symptoms of red tide.”

Thankfully in Bay County the red tide hasn’t caused problems this time, but at Inlet Beach in Walton County, the highest and most recent concentrations of red tide have been reported by the FWC just yesterday.

Beach Safety Officer for South Walton Fire District Austin Kisner said it hasn’t effected beach life very much.

“So far today or this week I have not seen very many issues, occasionally a wind gust will come by and you’ll get a little whiff of it but I haven’t had any complaints from the public today or within the past 5 days or so,” Kisner said.

Although conditions are calming down on the west end of the beach, there is still potential for ongoing issues if weather and marine ingredients match up just right.

“The wind will shift in one area and we’ll have dead fish start washing up in one area, it has happened here at this location, within the last couple of weeks. But within the past week or so we have not had that happen,” Kisner said.

If you are particularly sensitive to the bacteria, it is best to stay further back on the beach, or hangout by the pool instead.