Red tide present at Panama City Beach beach access

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Red tide has officially shown up along Panama City Beach.

State health officials said tests show red tide in the water at public beach access number 43 on Front Beach Road.

Red tide is algae bloom that depletes oxygen levels in the water, thrives in warm water, and usually subsides when cold weather cools the water temperature.

It kills fish and other marine life and can also create conditions that irritate the eyes, noses, and throats of beach-goers.

Some, but not all beach-goers reported some issues.

“Coming from South Florida before I’ve seen it once for twice, I have a little bit of an experience with it. Nothing major, no fish dead. When you came out this morning nothing was bad,” said Archie Cryer, tourist. “I’m not sure what was reported but it’s been pretty awesome.”

“Just like an itchy burning feeling right here [in the throat], coughing. All day today and two weeks ago I started feeling it in my throat and lungs,” noted local resident Greg Killian.

If you experience discomfort, stay away from the water and keep your kids and pets away from it.