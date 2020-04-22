Recount not likely for Bay County’s Super Tuesday elections

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–Two of the races in Bay County’s Super Tuesday municipal elections cut it extremely close.

The race for Mexico Beach City Council Ward 5 had a difference of only 35 votes. Panama City Beach faced a similar situation. The race for Panama City Beach City Council Ward 2 was separated by only 32 votes.

While the races were extremely close, Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen says the two races do not warrant a recount so far.

Recounts only happen when the margin of victory for a given office is equal to or less than half a percent of all votes cast for that office.

“Now we’re waiting for the two-day timeline to give anyone who voted by mail who had issues on their vote-by-mail ballot, they have 2 days to get that done and so the certification of election won’t happen officially until Friday,” Andersen said.

As of right now, Andersen says he doesn’t believe any of the remaining vote-by-mail ballots will change the preliminary results, but he says every vote does count.

Panama City Beach had a record turnout.