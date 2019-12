The $1.5 trillion spending bill that recently passed the US House of Representatives includes $2.4 billion in for military construction for Tyndall Air Force Base, according to Dr. Neal Dunn, R-Panama City.

The money fulfills the air force’s requests for the next fiscal year. Dunn’s office says this money will “fulfill the need to rebuild Tyndall Air Force Base.”

The bill is expected to pass the Senate on Thursday and be signed into law by President Donald Trump on Friday.