Recent rain in Marianna causes crops to die

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Many crops in Marianna have been extremely oversaturated.

Since Monday, Marianna has received four to seven inches of rain and farmers are suffering because of it.

“It’s so saturated we can’t get in the fields to fertilize, to spray, at this point much of nothing,” said Bud Baggett, Baggett Farms owner.

Baggett said the tractors and farm equipment they used to fertilize were too heavy for the moist ground in the fields.

He had been taking two vehicles into the field, one to pull the other out when it got stuck in the mud.

He’s had to turn to other methods to tend to his crops.

“In return, we have to hire a crop duster airplane to do all of our spraying. You know, and they’re limited to what they can spray, so it really puts us in a bad place,” said Baggett.

Baggett mainly grows peanuts and cotton.

He said prices are better than they’ve been in years.

“The pressure’s on to really make a crop, you know, to really get the highest yields we can, you know, in order to take advantage of some of these higher prices, but it seems like the weather’s not working with us and everything’s against us,” said Baggett.

He hopes to start plowing peanuts in four to five weeks, depending on if the crops will dry out.